Image: Bigstock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $11.74, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
Shares of the provider of dredging and dock-contracting services have depreciated by 6.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 11.56% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $211.8 million, up 16.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.77 per share and a revenue of $771.76 million, demonstrating changes of +450% and +30.89%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.56.
Also, we should mention that GLDD has a PEG ratio of 0.43. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Heavy Construction was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
