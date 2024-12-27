Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Surges 7.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.9% higher at $7.34. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Sensus Healthcare scored a strong price increase driven by the optimism surrounding the company’s announcement of third-quarter 2024 results. The company reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share by 450%. Also, the company’s third-quarter revenue surpassed the estimates by 51.3%. 

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -61.5%. Revenues are expected to be $9.86 million, down 21.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sensus Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SRTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sensus Healthcare belongs to the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. Another stock from the same industry, DexCom (DXCM - Free Report) , closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $80.57. Over the past month, DXCM has returned 2.7%.

For DexCom, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $0.52. This represents a change of +4% from what the company reported a year ago. DexCom currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today