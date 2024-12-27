Is OOSAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If investors are looking at the Diversified Bonds fund category, make sure to pass over Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate A (
OOSAX Quick Quote OOSAX - Free Report) . OOSAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
OOSAX is one of many Diversified Bonds funds to choose from. Diversified Bonds funds give investors exposure to a variety of fixed income types that span across different issuers, maturities, and credit levels. Usually, these funds will have a good amount of exposure to government debt, in addition to modest holdings in the corporate bond market.
History of Fund/Manager
Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OOSAX. Since Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate A made its debut in September of 1999, OOSAX has garnered more than $1.50 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 4.54%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 6.09%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, OOSAX's standard deviation comes in at 3.42%, compared to the category average of 12.16%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 7.07% compared to the category average of 13.53%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
OOSAX carries a beta of -0.21, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 2.62, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, OOSAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared to the category average of 0.97%. From a cost perspective, OOSAX is actually more expensive than its peers.
While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate A ( OOSAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, better downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
This could just be the start of your research on OOSAXin the Diversified Bonds category. Consider going to
www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. Want to learn even more? We have a full suite of tools on stocks that you can use to find the best choices for your portfolio too, no matter what kind of investor you are.
Image: Bigstock
Is OOSAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?
If investors are looking at the Diversified Bonds fund category, make sure to pass over Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate A (OOSAX - Free Report) . OOSAX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
Objective
OOSAX is one of many Diversified Bonds funds to choose from. Diversified Bonds funds give investors exposure to a variety of fixed income types that span across different issuers, maturities, and credit levels. Usually, these funds will have a good amount of exposure to government debt, in addition to modest holdings in the corporate bond market.
History of Fund/Manager
Invesco is based in Kansas City, MO, and is the manager of OOSAX. Since Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate A made its debut in September of 1999, OOSAX has garnered more than $1.50 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 4.54%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 6.09%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, OOSAX's standard deviation comes in at 3.42%, compared to the category average of 12.16%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 7.07% compared to the category average of 13.53%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
OOSAX carries a beta of -0.21, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 2.62, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, OOSAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.08% compared to the category average of 0.97%. From a cost perspective, OOSAX is actually more expensive than its peers.
While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate A ( OOSAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, better downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
This could just be the start of your research on OOSAXin the Diversified Bonds category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. Want to learn even more? We have a full suite of tools on stocks that you can use to find the best choices for your portfolio too, no matter what kind of investor you are.