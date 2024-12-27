Equinor Completes 10% Stake Acquisition in Orsted for $2.3B

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian energy giant, has successfully completed its acquisition of a 10% shareholding in Denmark-based Orsted, a move initially announced on Oct. 7, 2024. This development solidifies Equinor’s standing as the second-largest shareholder in Orsted, following the Danish State, which maintains a controlling stake.
The final acquisition was executed after obtaining necessary approvals under applicable Foreign Direct Investment regulations. To reach the 10% mark, an additional 0.2% stake, equivalent to 840,764 shares, was purchased.
The total consideration for the transaction was USD 2.3 billion, reflecting a volume-weighted average price of DKK 398.5 per share. This valuation is based on a USD/DKK exchange rate of 7.15.
This acquisition positions Equinor strategically within the global renewable energy space, aligning with its transition goals. As the second-largest shareholder in Orsted, Equinor reinforces its influence as a leading offshore wind and renewable energy company.
Orsted’s prominence in the energy transition sector complements Equinor’s ambitions to diversify its portfolio and expand its renewable energy footprint.
With this investment, Equinor strengthens its commitment to sustainable energy development, enhancing synergies between the two companies. The collaboration is expected to unlock new opportunities for innovation and growth in the global renewable energy market.
EQNR's Zacks Rank
EQNR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) , Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) and Nine Energy Service ( NINE Quick Quote NINE - Free Report) . While TechnipFMC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Oceaneering and Nine Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It focuses on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.
Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk. As a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy sector, OII benefits from strong relationships with top-tier customers, ensuring revenue visibility and business stability.
Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the demand for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.
