Evergy to Benefit From Investments & Renewable Expansion
Evergy, Inc.’s (EVRG - Free Report) planned investments and strategic acquisitions should further help expand its operations in the transmission market. The company intends to add more renewable assets to boost its overall performance.
However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces risks related to delays in completing ongoing capital projects and weather fluctuations.
Tailwinds Favoring EVRG
Evergy’s long-term investment plans are focused on transmission, distribution infrastructure upgrades and customer-facing platforms to improve reliability. The company targets nearly $16.2 billion of capital investments for 2025-2029. Evergy's planned capital expenditures are in sync with its new Integrated Resource Plan. The company intends to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, with an interim goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 70% within 2030.
EVRG aims to lower emissions by shutting down fossil-fuel-based plants and adding new efficient units of clean power generation. The use of more advanced technology to produce electricity from efficient renewable units is also reducing operating costs and boosting margins.
In October 2024, Evergy announced its plan to construct two combined-cycle natural gas plants in Kansas. Evergy Kansas Central and Evergy Missouri West will jointly own the first site, which is expected to have an initial generating capacity of nearly 705 megawatts (MW). The plant is anticipated to begin operations by the summer of 2029. The second site, which is expected to begin operations by the summer of 2030, also has a capacity of almost 705 MW.
Headwinds for EVRG
The company’s capital projects could get delayed due to permit delays, inadequate availability or increased cost of equipment and materials, which are beyond its control. This could increase the cost of the projects, thereby adversely impacting EVRG’s profitability.
Electricity sales are seasonal and changing weather conditions play a pivotal role in the company’s overall performance. Mild winter and summer season can reduce demand for electricity, affecting the company’s performance.
EVRG’s Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 15.8% compared with the industry’s 6.8% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
