Is The J.M. Smucker Stock Worth a Buy at a P/E Multiple of 10.8X?

The J. M. Smucker Company ( SJM Quick Quote SJM - Free Report) is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.81 compared with the Zacks Food – Miscellaneous industry’s 15.37. This valuation gap highlights the stock's attractiveness for value-oriented investors seeking potential upside in an otherwise competitive sector. Strengthening its appeal, SJM boasts a Value Score of A, a metric that underscores its favorable position. SJM Stock Looks Undervalued Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
However, a closer look at the company’s operations highlights a mix of strategic priorities, growth opportunities and market challenges.
Factors Driving SJM’s Appeal
The J. M. Smucker has been actively driving growth through its core strategies, which include commercial excellence, portfolio reshaping, cost streamlining and prioritizing high-growth opportunities. The company’s strong second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance in a dynamic market environment reflects the resilience of its categories and the effective execution of key growth strategies. Organic net sales and earnings growth were driven by strong contributions from brands such as Uncrustables, Meow Mix, Cafe Bustelo and Jif.
Strategic acquisitions, particularly the Hostess Brands buyout, enhance SJM’s positioning in the fast-growing snacking category. Despite near-term headwinds, the Hostess Brands acquisition is expected to generate long-term synergies and innovation opportunities. SJM has also been benefiting from its Coffee segment. In the second quarter, the Coffee segment delivered a 3% increase in net sales, driven by effective pricing strategies to offset higher green coffee costs. Despite commodity price volatility, the company has maintained consumer loyalty across its flagship brands. The Cafe Bustelo brand witnessed 20% sales growth, which underscores its rising popularity, supported by national expansion efforts and targeted marketing. Sales of Folgers grew by 5%, reflecting successful price increases and sustained demand for this iconic brand. SJM projects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $9.70 and $10.10 and anticipates net sales growth of 7.5%-8.5%. The adjusted gross profit margin is expected to range between 37.5% and 38%, supported by cost efficiencies and a favorable mix. Key Challenges Faced by SJM
Like many other food companies, such as
General Mills ( GIS Quick Quote GIS - Free Report) , Conagra Brands ( CAG Quick Quote CAG - Free Report) and B&G Foods ( BGS Quick Quote BGS - Free Report) , The J. M. Smucker has been encountering a dynamic consumer landscape. Shifting consumer dynamics, including inflationary pressures and reduced discretionary spending, are particularly problematic for segments like sweet baked goods, where recovery has been slower than expected. The increasing selectivity in consumer spending has led to diminished activity across various retail channels, including convenience stores, adding strain. Management recently lowered its full-year guidance for the sweet baked goods segment, now projecting net sales of about $1.3 billion —approximately $60 million below prior expectations. Cost inflation remains another significant headwind, particularly in the Coffee and Pet Foods segments. Rising costs for raw materials, transportation and production continue to pressure margins despite ongoing pricing initiatives. Selling, distribution and administrative (SD&A) expenses are expected to increase by approximately 9% in fiscal 2025, reflecting heightened marketing investments and innovation costs. Shares of The J. M. Smucker have tumbled 8.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.5%. Investors’ Playbook for SJM Stock
The J.M. Smucker’s strong portfolio performance, strategic acquisitions like Hostess Brands and effective pricing strategies underscore its resilience and potential for long-term growth. However, challenges, such as shifting consumer behaviors, cost inflation and rising expenses, could weigh on near-term performance. While SJM’s attractive valuation may appeal to value-focused investors, its ability to manage macroeconomic pressures and sustain category growth warrants a close watch. For now, maintaining positions in The J.M. Smucker seems prudent. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
