Image: Bigstock
Dutch Bros Stock Surges 76% in 2024: Will the Rally Continue in 2025?
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) has delivered an outstanding performance in 2024. The stock has surged an impressive 76.3%, significantly outpacing the industry’s modest growth of 3.9%. The company benefited from a refined real estate strategy and improved site productivity. Additionally, the rollout of the mobile order platform received positive feedback and is driving operational benefits.
On Thursday, the stock closed at $55.82, only 0.5% below its 52-week high but 119.2% above its 52-week low. In 2024, other industry players like Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS - Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report) have gained 18.9% and 34.1%, respectively, while McDonald's Corporation (MCD - Free Report) has declined 0.6%.
Price Performance of BROS
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical indicators imply BROS' continued strong performance. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in BROS' financial health and prospects.
Factors Aiding BROS
Innovation remains vital to Dutch Bros’ growth strategy. The company’s seasonal offerings, like the Cookie Butter Latte and Caramel Apple Rebel, alongside fan favorites, are creating a buzz. Furthermore, initiatives such as limited-edition sticker drops and exclusive merchandise have strengthened customer loyalty and elevated the brand’s unique identity in the competitive beverage market.
The Mobile Order and Pay rollout (covering 90% of its systemwide locations) has been another game-changer. Mobile-order customers have increased their visit frequency by about 5%, with this now representing 7% of the company’s total sales mix. In some U.S. markets, this figure is more than double the overall system average. This growth, combined with paid advertising and effective market planning, has led to improved same-shop transaction performance.
Dutch Bros has significantly increased its paid advertising investments, focusing on new and mature markets to drive brand awareness. The impact has been especially notable in Texas, where unaided brand awareness has tripled. These campaigns have directly contributed to improved shop productivity and transaction growth, ensuring Dutch Bros stays ahead of the competition in emerging markets. On the other hand, increased digital spending in new and mature markets has boosted brand awareness and shop productivity.
The company’s real-estate strategy and investment in new markets have been successful, enhancing new shop productivity. Dutch Bros has invested significantly in its development team and processes, positioning the company for continued growth. In 2025, the company plans to open at least 160 new shops with accelerated growth expected in 2026. BROS remains confident in its long-term growth prospects, supported by strong revenues, innovation, advertising and an expanding mobile-order base.
BROS’ 2025 Earnings & Revenue Growth Looks Impressive
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 has witnessed upward revisions of 15.4% and 23.4% to 45 cents and 58 cents per share, respectively. The company’s earnings in 2024 and 2025 are likely to witness growth of 50% and 29.2% year over year, respectively. On the other hand, the company’s sales in 2024 and 2025 are expected to increase 30.2% and 21.7% year over year, respectively.
Wrapping Up
Dutch Bros has demonstrated remarkable growth and operational strength, driven by strategic innovations, effective marketing and a well-executed real estate strategy. The company’s focus on seasonal offerings, enhanced customer loyalty programs and the successful rollout of its mobile order platform have significantly boosted customer engagement and transaction frequency. Investments in paid advertising and market planning have amplified brand awareness, particularly in emerging markets, further improving shop productivity.
With ambitious expansion plans, robust earnings projections and strong revenue growth momentum, Dutch Bros is well-positioned for long-term success, making it an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the thriving specialty beverage market. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.