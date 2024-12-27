We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is Accel Entertainment (ACEL - Free Report) . ACEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.66, while its industry has an average P/E of 31.26. Over the last 12 months, ACEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.76 and as low as 10.93, with a median of 14.05.
We should also highlight that ACEL has a P/B ratio of 4.27. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 9.78. Within the past 52 weeks, ACEL's P/B has been as high as 5.08 and as low as 3.90, with a median of 4.45.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ACEL has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.09.
Finally, our model also underscores that ACEL has a P/CF ratio of 8.28. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. ACEL's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.88. ACEL's P/CF has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 7.45, with a median of 8.60, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Accel Entertainment is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ACEL feels like a great value stock at the moment.