Is USANA Health Sciences (USNA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is USANA Health Sciences (USNA - Free Report) . USNA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.
Investors should also note that USNA holds a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. USNA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.01. USNA's PEG has been as high as 1.55 and as low as 1.02, with a median of 1.31, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is USNA's P/B ratio of 1.31. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.33. USNA's P/B has been as high as 2.22 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.69, over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in USANA Health Sciences's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, USNA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.