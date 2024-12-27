We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is HBT Financial (HBT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company value investors might notice is HBT Financial (HBT - Free Report) . HBT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24. Over the past 52 weeks, HBT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.45 and as low as 8.27, with a median of 9.22.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that HBT has a P/CF ratio of 8.75. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. HBT's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 24. Over the past year, HBT's P/CF has been as high as 9.76 and as low as 6.90, with a median of 8.17.
If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Midland States Bancorp (MSBI - Free Report) . MSBI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.
Furthermore, Midland States Bancorp holds a P/B ratio of 0.74 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.28. MSBI's P/B has been as high as 0.93, as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.75 over the past 12 months.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in HBT Financial and Midland States Bancorp's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HBT and MSBI is an impressive value stock right now.