Is Maplebear Inc. (CART) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Maplebear (CART - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Maplebear is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 212 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 22.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, CART has moved about 86.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 31.7%. This means that Maplebear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 217.5% year-to-date.
In Brinker International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Maplebear belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 43.3% this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Brinker International falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #128. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.4%.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Maplebear and Brinker International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.