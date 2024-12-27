We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Agilysys (AGYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilysys (AGYS - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Agilysys is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 618 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Agilysys is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGYS' full-year earnings has moved 31.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that AGYS has returned about 62.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 36.1%. This shows that Agilysys is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) . The stock is up 45.7% year-to-date.
For AppFolio, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Agilysys is a member of the Computer - Integrated Systems industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.5% so far this year, so AGYS is performing better in this area.
AppFolio, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 145-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +36.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Agilysys and AppFolio as they attempt to continue their solid performance.