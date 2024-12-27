SNAP Falls 34.3% in 2024: Will Its AI Pivot Pull the Stock Up in 2025?

Despite
Despite Snap Inc.'s (SNAP) 34.3% stock decline in 2024, the company's aggressive pivot toward artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) positions it for a potential turnaround in 2025. The company's strategic integration of AI across its platform, particularly in content discovery and advertising optimization, demonstrates its commitment to innovation and long-term growth. With its AI-powered chatbot, My AI, seeing triple-digit growth in user engagement and the introduction of AI-enabled features in Snapchat Memories, Snap is effectively monetizing its AI investments while enhancing user experience. 1-Year Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Impressive User Growth and Engagement
Snap's community continues to expand impressively and reached 443 million daily active users in the third quarter of 2024, a 9% year-over-year increase. More significantly, total time spent watching content increased 25% year over year, while Spotlight reached over 500 million monthly active users. The platform's ability to maintain steady user growth while deepening engagement suggests its core value proposition remains strong, particularly among its coveted young demographic, where it maintains 75% penetration in developed markets.
Financial Recovery and Revenue Diversification
The company's financial performance shows promising signs of recovery, with third-quarter revenues increasing 15% year over year to $1.37 billion. Notably, Snap's subscription service, Snapchat+, has emerged as a significant revenue driver, reaching 12 million subscribers and contributing to the diversification of revenue streams. The company's focus on direct-response advertising has led to a doubling of total active advertisers year over year, indicating strong momentum in its advertising business.
Snap projects fourth-quarter revenues between $1.510 billion and $1.560 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 11-15%. While the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 16.3% year-over-year revenue growth to $5.36 billion for 2024, the consensus mark for earnings of 25 cents per share indicates 177.8% growth year over year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Snap's leadership in augmented reality represents a significant competitive advantage. With over 375,000 AR creators and developers building more than 4 million Lenses, the company has created a robust ecosystem for AR innovation. The launch of the fifth generation of Spectacles, powered by Snap OS, positions the company at the forefront of AR computing, potentially opening new revenue streams in enterprise solutions and commerce.
Operational Efficiency and Profitability Progress
Management's focus on operational efficiency has yielded positive results, with adjusted EBITDA improving 229% year over year to $132 million in the third quarter. The company's disciplined approach to cost management while maintaining strategic investments in AI and AR has led to improved margins and a positive free cash flow of $72 million. This financial discipline, combined with a strong balance sheet of $3.2 billion in cash and marketable securities, provides ample runway for continued innovation and growth.
Investment Outlook for 2025
For investors looking at 2025, Snap presents an attractive opportunity. The company's strong user engagement, growing advertiser base and leadership in AR position it well for future growth. The successful execution of its AI strategy could lead to improved monetization and profitability metrics, potentially catalyzing a stock recovery.
The platform's expanding user base of 443 million daily active users and their deepening engagement demonstrate strong fundamentals. Revenue diversification through Snapchat+ subscription services, coupled with leadership in AR technology and advancing AI-driven advertising capabilities, positions the company for growth. Improved operational efficiency, with adjusted EBITDA up 229% year over year and a solid balance sheet of $3.2 billion, provides the financial foundation for continued innovation and market expansion. However, weak advertising spending and intense competition from tech giants like Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) pose immediate threats to top-line growth. The company's ability to monetize its AI features, particularly in advertising, will be crucial for financial success. Challenges in navigating the evolving digital advertising landscape, exacerbated by Apple's (AAPL) iOS privacy changes, have lowered ad revenues. Growing competition, especially from TikTok, has dampened user growth and engagement metrics, particularly in younger demographics. Snap's premium valuation, reflected in its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 3.08, which is higher than the Zacks Internet - Software industry average of 3.05, suggests high growth expectations but also implies elevated risk. SNAP's P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Stretched Valuation Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conclusion
While challenges remain, particularly in the competitive digital advertising landscape, Snap's strategic focus on AI and AR, combined with its improving financial metrics and strong market position among younger users, makes it a compelling investment opportunity for those looking ahead to 2025. The current stock price may represent an attractive entry point for investors willing to take a longer-term view on the company's transformation and growth potential. Snap currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Image: Bigstock
