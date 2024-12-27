Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) recently announced that e& UAE has become the first operator globally to implement its advanced slicing solution, enabling the creation of a dedicated, end-to-end network slice optimized for the speed and latency demands of modern gaming. This achievement was part of a trial conducted at e& UAE's Abu Dhabi labs, underscoring the potential of network slicing to elevate the user experience for a variety of applications. During the trial, the slicing solution was used to create network slices across both the in-home Wi-Fi network and the fiber access network, ensuring an end-to-end quality experience for users. By integrating Nokia’s cutting-edge Altiplano platform, Corteca software suite, and NSP domain controllers, the solution showcased its ability to automatically detect when a new gaming console is connected, triggering the system to establish a dedicated, low-latency, high-speed slice for an optimal gaming experience. This technology allows operators to tailor network slices to different customer needs, optimizing experiences for activities such as TV streaming, cloud gaming, home working, or enterprise applications. Each slice is customizable to meet unique network requirements such as routing, bit rate, quality of service, latency, and security. Increasing Client Base to Drive NOK’s Performance
NOK Unveils Network Solution for Gaming Applications: Stock to Gain?
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently announced that e& UAE has become the first operator globally to implement its advanced slicing solution, enabling the creation of a dedicated, end-to-end network slice optimized for the speed and latency demands of modern gaming. This achievement was part of a trial conducted at e& UAE's Abu Dhabi labs, underscoring the potential of network slicing to elevate the user experience for a variety of applications.
During the trial, the slicing solution was used to create network slices across both the in-home Wi-Fi network and the fiber access network, ensuring an end-to-end quality experience for users. By integrating Nokia’s cutting-edge Altiplano platform, Corteca software suite, and NSP domain controllers, the solution showcased its ability to automatically detect when a new gaming console is connected, triggering the system to establish a dedicated, low-latency, high-speed slice for an optimal gaming experience.
This technology allows operators to tailor network slices to different customer needs, optimizing experiences for activities such as TV streaming, cloud gaming, home working, or enterprise applications. Each slice is customizable to meet unique network requirements such as routing, bit rate, quality of service, latency, and security.
Increasing Client Base to Drive NOK’s Performance
With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased in recent times. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Nokia’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments across more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.
With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the Finnish telecommunications company is expected to benefit from the increasing customer base. This achievement is also expected to strengthen Nokia’s position as a leading telecommunications equipment provider in the region, leading to higher revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel the stock upward.
NOK’s Stock Price Performance
Shares of Nokia have gained 32.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 27.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NOK’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
