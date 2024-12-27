Paramount Global’s ( PARA Quick Quote PARA - Free Report) shares have declined 31.1% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 12.9% return and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s 20.7% growth. The underperformance resulted from a 6% year-over-year revenue dip to $6.73 billion in the third quarter, also lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.91 billion. This shortfall was primarily led by weakness in the TV Media and Filmed Entertainment segments. However, Paramount’s prospects are bolstered by the growing subscriber base of Paramount+ and the increasing global viewing hours on Pluto TV.
PARA Stock Plunges 31% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold?
Paramount Global’s (PARA - Free Report) shares have declined 31.1% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 12.9% return and the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry’s 20.7% growth.
The underperformance resulted from a 6% year-over-year revenue dip to $6.73 billion in the third quarter, also lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.91 billion. This shortfall was primarily led by weakness in the TV Media and Filmed Entertainment segments.
However, Paramount’s prospects are bolstered by the growing subscriber base of Paramount+ and the increasing global viewing hours on Pluto TV.
Paramount Global Price and Consensus
Paramount Global price-consensus-chart | Paramount Global Quote
So, will Paramount+ drive PARA’s share price in 2025? Let us dig deep.
PARA's Success Relies on Paramount+ Expansion
Paramount+ is likely to be a significant growth driver for PARA’s success in 2025, supported by its expanding subscriber base, revenue growth and global initiatives.
Paramount+ revenues increased 25% year over year in the third quarter of 2024, boosted by more subscribers and higher average revenue per user (ARPU). The service gained 3.5 million new subscribers in the quarter, reaching 72 million, while global ARPU increased 11% year over year.
Paramount+ is expanding internationally, capturing emerging markets with high growth potential. South Park is a major hit internationally, ranking as a top show for subscriber growth and engagement, with plans for its return in the United States in June 2025.
Paramount+ launched one of its biggest lineups of shows, including the return of popular series like Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, which quickly became part of the top 10 streaming originals across all services. Tulsa King even set a record as the most-watched global debut in Paramount+ history.
However, Paramount+ faces intense competition from established players like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , Disney (DIS - Free Report) and Amazon Prime, which could slow subscriber growth or increase content costs.
PARA Grows on Strong Portfolio & Key Segments
Paramount is a major global media, streaming and entertainment company that produces premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Its portfolio includes well-known brands like CBS, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
CBS is one of the leading broadcast networks, coming off a record-setting 2023 and a strong start to the 2024 NFL season. In the first five weeks of the season, CBS is averaging more than 20 million viewers.
CBS live news channels experienced a 78% year-over-year surge in minutes viewed. The Daily Show continued expanding across streaming, linear and social platforms. MTV's Video Music Awards drew its largest audience in four years.
The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) segment experienced a 10% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.86 billion in the third quarter of 2024. DTC advertising revenues rose 18%, reflecting growth from Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
Pluto TV has set a record with 5.6 billion viewing hours year to date. This growth is led by increased video-on-demand use, expanded content offerings, improved discoverability and an enhanced user experience.
Estimate Trend
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 200%.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $8.12 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%.
For 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $29.35 billion, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 1.03%.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, reflecting a 16.2% upward revision over the past 60 days. This indicates a year-over-year upsurge of 244.2%.
Zacks Rank & Valuation
Paramount Global's streaming services have shown strong growth, and the company has realized significant cost savings. However, declines in traditional TV and film revenues have negatively impacted the overall financial performance. Based on this, it is advisable to wait for a more favorable entry point in the stock.
Paramount currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stock to Consider
IMAX Corporation (IMAX - Free Report) is a better-ranked stock in the broader sector. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 20%. Its shares have appreciated 68.3% year to date.