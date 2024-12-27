Realty Income Corp. (
Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know
Realty Income Corp. (O - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.66, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have depreciated by 9% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.06, indicating a 4.95% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.35 billion, indicating a 25.73% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.20 per share and a revenue of $5.29 billion, demonstrating changes of +5% and +29.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Realty Income Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.18.
Also, we should mention that O has a PEG ratio of 1.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.