Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $31.07, demonstrating a -0.22% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.49%.
The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen a decrease of 7.46% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.07% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 2.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $14.43 billion, reflecting a 1.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $56.4 billion, indicating changes of +6.32% and +13.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.54.
Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.