Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) closed at $576.18, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 4% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $7.94, signifying a 44.89% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.06 billion, up 6.58% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $37.05 per share and a revenue of $51.66 billion, indicating changes of +62% and +11.68%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% downward. Goldman Sachs currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Goldman Sachs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.95 of its industry.
One should further note that GS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.39.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.