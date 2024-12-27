We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deere (DE) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know
Deere (DE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $430.06, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.49%.
Shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer have depreciated by 6.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deere in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Deere is projected to report earnings of $3.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.79 billion, indicating a 25.71% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $19.57 per share and a revenue of $38.87 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.61% and -13.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.21% downward. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deere has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.17 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.76.
It is also worth noting that DE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry stood at 1.85 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.