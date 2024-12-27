Deckers (DECK) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deckers (
DECK Quick Quote DECK - Free Report) closed at $207.11, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. The stock performed in line with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had gained 9.21% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.44, reflecting a 3.17% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.69 billion, indicating an 8.13% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.49 per share and a revenue of $4.87 billion, indicating changes of +12.96% and +13.64%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% increase. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deckers has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.05, so one might conclude that Deckers is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 2.94. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.54.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
