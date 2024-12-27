Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (
EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $125.71, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 4.68% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 8.01% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.28, marking a 4.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.23 billion, indicating a 2.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.94 per share and a revenue of $18.17 billion, indicating changes of +8.2% and +3.86%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. As of now, Emerson Electric holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Emerson Electric's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.29. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.98 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that EMR has a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, positioning it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
