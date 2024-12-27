We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) closed at $15.68, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.49%.
The gold and copper mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.42% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 8.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 70.37% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $13.48 billion, representing changes of +51.19% and +18.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher. Barrick Gold presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Barrick Gold has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.33, which means Barrick Gold is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that GOLD has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.