Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.73, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care real estate investment trust had lost 13.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Medical Properties will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 55.56% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $217.15 million, up 277.44% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $980.85 million, which would represent changes of -50.94% and +12.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medical Properties should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.31% decrease. As of now, Medical Properties holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Medical Properties is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.84. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.8 of its industry.
We can also see that MPW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MPW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.