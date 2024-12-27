Owens Corning (OC) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Owens Corning (
OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) closed at $170.58, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The construction materials company's shares have seen a decrease of 15.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Owens Corning in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.84, down 11.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.78 billion, up 20.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.46 per share and revenue of $10.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.21% and +12.76%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Owens Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Owens Corning is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.08, so one might conclude that Owens Corning is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow OC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Owens Corning (OC) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) closed at $170.58, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The construction materials company's shares have seen a decrease of 15.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's loss of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Owens Corning in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.84, down 11.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.78 billion, up 20.53% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.46 per share and revenue of $10.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.21% and +12.76%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Owens Corning. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Owens Corning is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Owens Corning is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.08, so one might conclude that Owens Corning is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that OC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow OC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.