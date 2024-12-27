Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Stock Moves -0.73%: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (
ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $534.88, demonstrating a -0.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.05% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.76, signifying a 10% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.21 billion, indicating a 14.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
ISRG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.88 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.49% and +14.36%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.32. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.48 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that ISRG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Instruments industry stood at 2.47 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

