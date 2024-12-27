We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) standing at $23.91, reflecting a -0.25% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.49%.
Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a loss of 1.68% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 6.43% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying an 82.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $89.61 million, down 45.05% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.84 per share and a revenue of $397.65 million, signifying shifts of -62.63% and -29.08%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.68% lower within the past month. Currently, Dorian LPG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.09, so one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.