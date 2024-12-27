We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $110.72, demonstrating a -1.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.49%.
The the stock of footwear company has risen by 6.96% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.24%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $963.74 million, indicating a 0.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.48% and +2.87%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Crocs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Crocs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Crocs has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.73 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.82 of its industry.
One should further note that CROX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Textile - Apparel industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.11.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CROX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.