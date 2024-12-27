CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CyberArk (
CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) closed at $320.82, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.49%.
Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts witnessed a gain of 1.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.27% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.05 million, up 34.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and a revenue of $987.47 million, representing changes of +162.5% and +31.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.71% higher within the past month. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 109.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.61, so one might conclude that CyberArk is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.88.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) closed at $320.82, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.49%.
Shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts witnessed a gain of 1.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.27% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CyberArk in its upcoming release. On that day, CyberArk is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 12.35%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.05 million, up 34.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and a revenue of $987.47 million, representing changes of +162.5% and +31.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.71% higher within the past month. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CyberArk is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 109.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.61, so one might conclude that CyberArk is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that CYBR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.88.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.