We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hasbro (HAS) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) reached $56.70, with a -0.53% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.49%.
The toy maker's stock has dropped by 10.78% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hasbro in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.37, showcasing a 2.63% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.03 billion, indicating a 20.28% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $4.06 billion, which would represent changes of +56.57% and -18.82%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hasbro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hasbro is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Hasbro is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.44.
Also, we should mention that HAS has a PEG ratio of 0.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 0.93 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 13, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.