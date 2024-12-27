We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.84%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $9.45, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The telehealth services provider's stock has dropped by 16.62% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's loss of 4.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teladoc in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.65%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $638.31 million, indicating a 3.36% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$5.80 per share and a revenue of $2.57 billion, signifying shifts of -332.84% and -1.36%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Teladoc possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.