Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL
KNSL Quick Quote KNSL - Free Report) closed at $470.68, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.55% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.23, signifying a 9.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $418.64 million, reflecting a 19.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.61 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.88% and +30.61%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher within the past month. Right now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.65, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
