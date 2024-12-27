Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Halliburton (
HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) closed at $26.79, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The provider of drilling services to oil and gas operators's stock has dropped by 15.94% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Halliburton in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.70, reflecting a 18.6% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.65 billion, reflecting a 1.57% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.99 per share and revenue of $22.98 billion, which would represent changes of -4.47% and -0.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Halliburton. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.45% lower. Halliburton is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Halliburton is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.07.
We can additionally observe that HAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
Halliburton (HAL) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
