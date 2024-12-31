Should Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (
PWV Quick Quote PWV - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 03/03/2005.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $969.43 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.
Costs
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.53%, making it one of the more expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.07%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 23% of the portfolio. Energy and Healthcare round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Abbvie Inc (
ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) accounts for about 3.45% of total assets, followed by International Business Machines Corp ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) and Cisco Systems Inc ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 33.66% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
PWV seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index before fees and expenses. The Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.
The ETF has gained about 14.99% so far this year and is up about 14.52% in the last one year (as of 12/30/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $50.05 and $61.73.
The ETF has a beta of 0.86 and standard deviation of 14.45% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 59 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco Large Cap Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, PWV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.39 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $127.07 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
