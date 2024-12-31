Should You Invest in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (
XLP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/16/1998.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Consumer Staples - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 14, placing it in bottom 13%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $16.43 billion, making it the largest ETF attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Staples - Broad segment of the equity market. XLP seeks to match the performance of the Consumer Staples Select Sector Index before fees and expenses.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index seeks to provide an effective representation of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.09%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.74%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Consumer Staples sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Costco Wholesale Corp (
COST) accounts for about 10.65% of total assets, followed by Procter + Gamble Co/the (PG) and Walmart Inc (WMT).
The top 10 holdings account for about 62.92% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, XLP has added roughly 13.11%, and it's up approximately 13.40% in the last one year (as of 12/30/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $71.59 and $84.26.
The ETF has a beta of 0.59 and standard deviation of 13.21% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, XLP is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (
IYK) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index and the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index. IShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has $1.26 billion in assets, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has $6.99 billion. IYK has an expense ratio of 0.40% and VDC charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
