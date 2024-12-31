Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)?

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (
IYM Quick Quote IYM - Free Report) was launched on 06/12/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Materials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 12, placing it in bottom 25%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $508.66 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Materials - Broad segment of the equity market. IYM seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index before fees and expenses.
The Russell 1000 Basic Materials RIC 22.5/45 Capped Gross Index measures the performance of the basic materials sector of the U.S. equity market.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.39%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.64%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Materials sector--about 92.40% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Linde Plc (
LIN Quick Quote LIN - Free Report) accounts for about 21.11% of total assets, followed by Air Products And Chemicals Inc ( APD Quick Quote APD - Free Report) and Freeport Mcmoran Inc ( FCX Quick Quote FCX - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 65.48% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, IYM has lost about -3.79%, and is down about -4.78% in the last one year (as of 12/30/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $129.84 and $153.25.
The ETF has a beta of 1.12 and standard deviation of 20.26% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 40 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
IShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IYM is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Materials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF (
GUNR Quick Quote GUNR - Free Report) tracks Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLB Quick Quote XLB - Free Report) tracks Materials Select Sector Index. FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources ETF has $5.07 billion in assets, Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF has $5.59 billion. GUNR has an expense ratio of 0.46% and XLB charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
