Is First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (
RDVY Quick Quote RDVY - Free Report) debuted on 01/07/2014, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
The smart beta space gives investors many different choices, from equal-weighting, one of the simplest strategies, to more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting. However, not all of these methodologies have been able to deliver remarkable returns.
Fund Sponsor & Index
RDVY is managed by First Trust Advisors, and this fund has amassed over $12.66 billion, which makes it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index before fees and expenses.
The NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index is designed to provide access to a diversified portfolio of companies with a history of paying dividends.
Cost & Other Expenses
When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.49% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.63%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
For RDVY, it has heaviest allocation in the Financials sector --about 42.50% of the portfolio --while Information Technology and Energy round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Synchrony Financial (
SYF Quick Quote SYF - Free Report) accounts for about 2.44% of total assets, followed by East West Bancorp, Inc. ( EWBC Quick Quote EWBC - Free Report) and Snap-On Incorporated ( SNA Quick Quote SNA - Free Report) .
Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 23.17% of RDVY's total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 17.13% so far this year and was up about 16.30% in the last one year (as of 12/30/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $50.05 and $64.37.
The fund has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 19.74% for the trailing three-year period, which makes RDVY a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (
SCHD Quick Quote SCHD - Free Report) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $65.39 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $127.07 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.