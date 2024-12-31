Is Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (
KBWD debuted on 12/02/2010, and offers broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.
By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.
Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is managed by Invesco. KBWD has been able to amass assets over $396.13 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Financials ETFs. Before fees and expenses, KBWD seeks to match the performance of the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index.
The KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index is a dividend yield weighted index seeking to reflect the performance of approximately 24 to 40 publicly listed financial companies engaged in the business of providing financial services and products, including banking, insurance and diversified financial services, in the US.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 2.02%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 12.49%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
Representing 100% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector.
Looking at individual holdings, Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (
TCPC Quick Quote TCPC - Free Report) accounts for about 3.93% of total assets, followed by Trinity Capital Inc ( TRIN Quick Quote TRIN - Free Report) and Fs Kkr Capital Corp ( FSK Quick Quote FSK - Free Report) .
KBWD's top 10 holdings account for about 35.54% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 3.70% so far this year and is up roughly 2.02% in the last one year (as of 12/30/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $14.54 and $16.26.
The fund has a beta of 1.42 and standard deviation of 20.93% for the trailing three-year period, which makes KBWD a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 41 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF is not a suitable option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. Instead, there are other ETFs in the space which investors should consider.
Vanguard Financials ETF (
VFH Quick Quote VFH - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Financials 25/50 Index and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLF Quick Quote XLF - Free Report) tracks Financial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Financials ETF has $11.33 billion in assets, Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $48.75 billion. VFH has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLF charges 0.09%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.
Zacks ETF Center.
