Is FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF (QDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF (
QDF Quick Quote QDF - Free Report) was launched on 12/14/2012, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
These indexes attempt to select stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance, based on certain fundamental characteristics or a combination of such characteristics.
This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
Managed by Flexshares, QDF has amassed assets over $1.84 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs in the Style Box - All Cap Blend. QDF seeks to match the performance of the Northern Trust Quality Dividend Index before fees and expenses.
The Northern Trust Quality Dividend Index is designed to provide exposure to a high-quality income-oriented portfolio of long-only U.S. equity securities, with an emphasis on long-term capital growth and a targeted overall beta that is similar to that of the Northern Trust 1250 Index and the Index are selected based on expected dividend payment and fundamental factors.
Cost & Other Expenses
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins if all other fundamentals are the same.
Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.37% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.91%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector - about 31.70% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.
Taking into account individual holdings, Apple Inc Common Stock Usd 0.00001 (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 8.67% of the fund's total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp Common Stock Usd 0.001 ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) and Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd 0.00000625 ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) .
QDF's top 10 holdings account for about 36.64% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, QDF return is roughly 18.09%, and it's up approximately 17.88% in the last one year (as of 12/30/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $60.46 and $73.87.
QDF has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 15.75% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 147 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - All Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.
IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (
ITOT Quick Quote ITOT - Free Report) tracks S&P Total Market Index and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ( VTI Quick Quote VTI - Free Report) tracks CRSP US Total Market Index. IShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has $64.75 billion in assets, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has $457.82 billion. ITOT has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VTI charges 0.03%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - All Cap Blend.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Is FlexShares Quality Dividend ETF (QDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
