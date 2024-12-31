Is FKTIX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Muni - Bonds funds, it would not be wise to start your search with Franklin Federal Tax-Free Inc A1 (
FKTIX Quick Quote FKTIX - Free Report) . FKTIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective
Zacks categorizes FKTIX as Muni - Bonds, which is a segment packed with options. Muni - Bonds funds invest in debt securities issued by states or local municipalities. These are generally used to finance construction of infrastructure, pay for schools, or other government functions. Some are backed by taxes (revenue bonds), while others are " general obligation " and may not be backed by a defined source. Investors usually appreciate the tax benefits that come with many municipal bonds, which are especially impressive for those in high tax brackets.
History of Fund/Manager
Franklin is based in San Mateo, CA, and is the manager of FKTIX. Franklin Federal Tax-Free Inc A1 debuted in October of 1983. Since then, FKTIX has accumulated assets of about $4.46 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 1.39%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -0.27%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.
It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FKTIX's standard deviation over the past three years is 8.47% compared to the category average of 13.08%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 7.33% compared to the category average of 13.71%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
This fund has a beta of 0.85, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, FKTIX has a positive alpha of 0.22, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.
Ratings
Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, FKTIX has 41.93% in high quality bonds rated at least 'AA' or higher, while 41.73% are of medium quality, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of A, and focuses on high quality securities.
Expenses
Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FKTIX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.64% compared to the category average of 0.89%. From a cost perspective, FKTIX is actually cheaper than its peers.
Investors should also note, that according to our data, the fund does not have any minimum investment requirements.
Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.
Bottom Line
Overall, even with its comparatively strong performance, better downside risk, and lower fees, Franklin Federal Tax-Free Inc A1 ( FKTIX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.
