Allot Communications (ALLT) Surges 8.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Allot Communications (ALLT - Free Report) shares soared 8.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.92. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 24% gain over the past four weeks.
The stock has recorded this price rise as the company benefits from growing top-tier customers and increased traction of its security solution among its customers’ subscriber base.
This internet protocol services company is expected to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $24.4 million, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Allot Communications, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ALLT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
Allot Communications is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 3.5% lower at $30.06. BYRN has returned 63.5% over the past month.
Byrna Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +300% over the past month to $0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +350%. Byrna Technologies currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).