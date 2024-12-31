See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
American Funds Growth Portfolio R2(RGWBX - Free Report) : 1.09% expense ratio and 0% management fee. RGWBX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 11.38% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
TIAA-CREF Small Cap Equity Retirement(TRSEX - Free Report) : 0.67% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. TRSEX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 12.62% over the last five years, TRSEX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Fidelity Advisor Capital Development I(FDEIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FDEIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. FDEIX has an expense ratio of 0.7%, management fee of 0.67%, and annual returns of 15.9% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.