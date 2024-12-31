Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of
Byrna Technologies Inc. (? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 55.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $31.32 in the previous session. Byrna Technologies Inc. has gained 370.4% since the start of the year compared to the 22% move for the Zacks Business Services sector and the 55.3% return for the Zacks Technology Services industry. BYRN Quick Quote BYRN - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 9, 2024, Byrna Technologies reported EPS of $0.04 versus consensus estimate of $-0.01 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.15%.
For the current fiscal year, Byrna Technologies is expected to post earnings of $0.23 per share on $85.79 million in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.34 per share on $103.2 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 23.68% and 20.29%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Byrna Technologies may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Byrna Technologies has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 130.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 25.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5X versus its peer group's average of 12.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Byrna Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Byrna Technologies meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Byrna Technologies shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.
How Does BYRN Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of BYRN have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Vimeo, Inc. (. VMEO has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A. VMEO Quick Quote VMEO - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Vimeo, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 400%, and for the current fiscal year, VMEO is expected to post earnings of $0.16 per share on revenue of $414.43 million.
Shares of Vimeo, Inc. have gained 2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 36.33X and a P/CF of 41.62X.
The Technology Services industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BYRN and VMEO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
