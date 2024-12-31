We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Vodafone Group (VOD) Right Now?
One stock to keep an eye on is Vodafone Group (VOD - Free Report) . VOD is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.
Investors should also note that VOD holds a PEG ratio of 0.47. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VOD's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.58. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD's PEG has been as high as 3.36 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.84.
Investors should also recognize that VOD has a P/B ratio of 0.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 0.77. VOD's P/B has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.36, over the past year.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Vodafone Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VOD looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.