Is Tesco (TSCDY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One stock to keep an eye on is Tesco (TSCDY - Free Report) . TSCDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.93, which compares to its industry's average of 30.92. Over the last 12 months, TSCDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.63 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 12.76.
Investors will also notice that TSCDY has a PEG ratio of 1.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSCDY's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.73. Over the last 12 months, TSCDY's PEG has been as high as 2.04 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 1.56.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Tesco's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TSCDY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.