Are Investors Undervaluing Darling Ingredients (DAR) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Darling Ingredients (DAR - Free Report) . DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.67 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.35. Over the last 12 months, DAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.67 and as low as 9.50, with a median of 11.23.
Investors should also recognize that DAR has a P/B ratio of 1.14. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.05. Over the past year, DAR's P/B has been as high as 1.80 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.39.
Finally, our model also underscores that DAR has a P/CF ratio of 6.87. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 16.72. Over the past year, DAR's P/CF has been as high as 8.88 and as low as 5.26, with a median of 6.70.
Another great Food - Miscellaneous stock you could consider is Premier Foods (PRRFY - Free Report) , which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.
Premier Foods also has a P/B ratio of 1.09 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.05. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.34, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.14.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Darling Ingredients and Premier Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DAR and PRRFY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.