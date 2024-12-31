Back to top

Is Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Silvercorp Metals (SVM - Free Report) . SVM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.93, which compares to its industry's average of 11.63. Over the past 52 weeks, SVM's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.68 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 12.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that SVM has a P/CF ratio of 7.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 26.63. Over the past year, SVM's P/CF has been as high as 12.34 and as low as 6.64, with a median of 8.90.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Silvercorp Metals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, SVM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.


