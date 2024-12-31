We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
BrightSphere Investment Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 871 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BSIG has returned about 40.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 20.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BrightSphere Investment Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Colony Bankcorp (CBAN - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.2%.
Over the past three months, Colony Bankcorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, BrightSphere Investment Group is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.9% so far this year, so BSIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Colony Bankcorp falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 55 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.6%.
BrightSphere Investment Group and Colony Bankcorp could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.