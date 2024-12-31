We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Atmos Energy is one of 104 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, ATO has returned 20.2% so far this year. At the same time, Utilities stocks have gained an average of 10.9%. As we can see, Atmos Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
China Resources Power Holdings Co. (CRPJY - Free Report) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 29.3%.
In China Resources Power Holdings Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Atmos Energy belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.3% so far this year, so ATO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, China Resources Power Holdings Co. belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #128. The industry has moved +14.8% year to date.
Atmos Energy and China Resources Power Holdings Co. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.