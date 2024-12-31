We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is LaZBoy (LZB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is La-Z-Boy (LZB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
La-Z-Boy is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 272 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. La-Z-Boy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LZB's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, LZB has returned 17.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 12.8%. This shows that La-Z-Boy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) . The stock is up 79.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Royal Caribbean's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, La-Z-Boy is a member of the Furniture industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24.1% so far this year, so LZB is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Royal Caribbean belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. This 32-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +20.2% year to date.
La-Z-Boy and Royal Caribbean could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.