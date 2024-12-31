We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Badger Meter (BMI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Badger Meter is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that BMI has returned about 39.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 34.3%. This shows that Badger Meter is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, BWX Technologies (BWXT - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.6%.
Over the past three months, BWX Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.6% so far this year, meaning that BMI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, BWX Technologies falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this industry has 28 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.4%.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Badger Meter and BWX Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.